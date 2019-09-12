PictureLake/iStock(NEW YORK) — During New York Fashion Week, the looks showcased from Tory Burch’s spring/summer 2020 show were inspired by Princess Diana’s iconic style.

Paying homage to the late royal’s stylish ’80s aesthetic, Burch mentioned on her blog how she has been fascinated with Diana Spencer since she was young.

“Clearly, she was a style icon, but I loved her fearlessness, her intelligence and, most of all, her humanity,” Burch said.

“She left a legacy of giving back that embodies what I admire most, one that has been instilled in our Foundation and company since the beginning. This collection brings together English garden florals, a restrained volume and my own take on the eighties,” she continued.

The collection included a huge variety of florals, polka dots, stripes and pearl drop earrings that all echo the fashion of Princess Di re-imagined and ready-to-wear.

