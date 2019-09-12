3dfoto/iStock(HOUSTON) — The 10 highest-polling candidates will appear for a single night of debate in Houston hosted by ABC News and Univision — the smallest roster yet in the third matchup of Democratic National Committee-sanctioned primary debates, with a field that still counts 20.

Here’s how the day is unfolding. Please refresh for live updates.

9:19 p.m.: Buttigieg: ‘Anyone who supports this president is supporting racism’

Fielding a question from Univision’s Jorge Ramos, South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg gave a stark answer on President Trump’s supporters when it comes to the issue of immigration.

“Anyone who supports this is supporting racism…The only people, though, who actually buy into this president’s hateful rhetoric around immigrants are people who don’t know any,” Buttigieg said.

He also said as president he will get comprehensive immigration reform done.

“We have an opportunity to actually get something done. But we cannot allow this continue to be the same debate with the same arguments and the same clever lines often among the same people since the last real reform happened in the 1980s,” he warned.

9:16 p.m.: Yang fields question on legal immigration

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang invokes his ancestry when talking about legal immigration, “My father grew up on a peanut farm in Asia with no floor and now his son is running for president. That is the immigration story.”

Yang continued: “We have to say to the American people, immigrants are positive for our economic and social dynamism, and I would return immigration to the total it was in the Obama administration.”

He also took aim at the current president, telling the crowd: “I am the opposite of Donald Trump in many ways. He says, ‘build a wall.’ I’m going to say to immigrants, ‘come to America, because if you come here, your son our daughter can run for president.'”

9:13 p.m.: Castro again expresses frustration over Obama administration’s lack of action on immigration reform, lashes Biden over invoking his former boss

After Biden defended the Obama administration’s record on immigration, Castro criticized the former Vice President for invoking his former boss only when it’s convenient.

“My problem with Vice President Biden, and [Senator Booker] pointed this out last time is, every time something good about Barack Obama comes up, he says, oh, I was there, I was there, I was there, that’s me, too, and then every time somebody questions part of the administration that we were both part of, he says, well, that was the president,” Castro said.

“I stand with Barack Obama all eight years. Good, bad and indifferent. That’s where I stand. I did not say I did not stand with him,” Biden said in defense.

9:10 p.m.: Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos questions Biden on immigration

When tasked with defending former President Barack Obama’s record on deportations, former Vice President Joe Biden said, “What Latinos should look at, comparing this president to the president we have is outrageous, number one. We didn’t lock people up in cages. We didn’t separate families.”

You didn’t answer the question,” Ramos said.

“Well, I did answer the question,” Biden responded.

“Did you make a mistake with those deportations,” Ramos posed.

“The president did the best thing that was able to be done,” Biden said.

Ramos replied, “How about you?”

Biden said: “I’m the vice president of the United States.”

9:07 p.m. Fact-checking Democratic candidates on the issues at the ABC News debate in Houston

ABC News is fact checking the Democratic Debate in Houston between Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro.

9:06 p.m.: Warren reaffirms support for eliminating the filibuster for gun control

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren pivoted from mass shootings to talk about the gun violence epidemic happening everyday in the country.

“People die from violence from suicide and domestic abuse. We have a gun violence problem in this country,” she said before reiterating her support for eliminating the filibuster to take action on gun reform. “I was in the United States Senate when 54 Senators said, ‘let’s do background checks, let’s get rid of assault weapons’ and with 54 Senators, it failed because of the filibuster. Until we attack the systemic problems, we can’t get gun reform in this country.”

9:04 p.m. Booker says action on gun control can’t wait until tragedy reaches more communities

Sen. Booker pushed an urgent response to the recent mass shootings, saying that action cannot only come after those tragic events, but also in response to violence in the communities like his (Booker resides in Newark, New Jersey).

“I’m happy that people like Beto O’Rourke are showing such courage now and coming forward and also now supporting licensing. But this is — what I’m sorry about, I’m sorry that it had to take issues coming to my neighborhood or personally affecting Beto to suddenly make us demand change,” Booker said.

“We have had more people die due to gun violence in my lifetime than every single war in this country combined from the revolutionary war until now. This is not a side issue to me. It is a central issue to me,” Booker said in response to a follow up question from World News Tonight Anchor David Muir.

8:59 p.m.: O’Rourke maps out his plan for mandatory buybacks

When asked if he would implement mandatory buybacks for assault-style weapons, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke says, “I am, if it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield.”

O’Rourke grew more passionate, as he continued: “So many other people were shot by that AR-15 in Odessa, there weren’t enough ambulances to get to them in time. Hell yes, we’re going to take away your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against a fellow American anymore.”

8:57 p.m. Harris again calls back to Obama, also praises O’Rourke’s response to the El Paso shooting

Harris, as multiple candidates on stage have already done, invoked former President Barack Obama and his signature campaign slogan when discussing her ability to carry out gun control via executive order.

“Yes, we can, because I’ll tell you something. The way that I think about this is, I’ve seen more autopsy photographs than I care to tell you. I have attended more police officer funerals than I care to tell you. I have hugged more mothers of homicide victims than I care to tell you,” Harris said.

She also praised Congressman O’Rourke’s response to the mass shooting last month in El Paso, Texas.

“Beto, god love you for standing so courageously in the midst of that tragedy. You know, people asked me in El Paso, they said, you know, because I have a long-standing record on this issue,” Harris said.

8:54 p.m.: Gun control takes center stage at the third Democratic debate, with El Paso survivors in the audience

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that since Sandy Hook, gun control “went from a cause to a movement.”

He then praised former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke for his response to the El Paso shooting:

“By the way Beto — forgive me for saying Beto,” Biden said.

O’Rourke responded: “That’s okay. Beto’s good.”

Biden continued: “The way he handled what happened in his hometown is meaningful. To look into the eyes of those people, to see those kids, to understand those parents, you understand the heartache. But this is the problem. This is the problem.”

8:49 p.m.: Klobuchar defends her record as a prosecutor in Minnesota

When Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar was pressed on her eight-year tenure as a prosecutor in Minnesota, in which dozens of incidents where black men were killed by police, she responded, “That’s not my record … when I was there, the way we handled these police shootings, I actually took a stand to make sure outside investigators handled them.”

She added: “I will make sure we don’t just do the First Step Act when it comes to criminal sentencing, that we move to the Second Step Act.”

8:47 p.m.: Conversation turns to criminal justice reform, and Harris’ prosecutorial record comes under scrutiny

The conversation around racism then turned towards criminal justice reform, and Sen. Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor came under direct scrutiny, a record she defended.

“I’m glad you asked me this question, and there have been many distortions of my record. Let me be very clear. I made a decision to become a prosecutor for two reasons. One, I’ve always wanted to protect people and keep them safe and second, I was born knowing about how this criminal justice system in America has worked in a way that has been informed by racial bias,” Harris said.

“My plan is about making sure that in America’s criminal justice system, we de-incarcerate women and children, that we end solitary confinement and that we work on keeping families intact. And as President of the United States, knowing the system from the inside, I will have the ability to be an effective leader and get this job complete,” Harris added.

8:47 p.m.: Conversation turns to criminal justice reform, and Harris’ prosecutorial record comes under scrutiny

The conversation around racism then turned towards criminal justice reform, and Sen. Kamala Harris’ record as a prosecutor came under direct scrutiny, a record she defended.

“I’m glad you asked me this question, and there have been many distortions of my record. Let me be very clear. I made a decision to become a prosecutor for two reasons. One, I’ve always wanted to protect people and keep them safe and second, I was born knowing about how this criminal justice system in America has worked in a way that has been informed by racial bias,” Harris said.

“My plan is about making sure that in America’s criminal justice system, we de-incarcerate women and children, that we end solitary confinement and that we work on keeping families intact. And as President of the United States, knowing the system from the inside, I will have the ability to be an effective leader and get this job complete,” Harris added.

8:45 p.m.: Buttigieg talks up his ‘Douglass Plan’

As he followed suit with his democratic rivals, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed the system racism in the country, saying, it “preceded this president and even when we defeat him, it will be with us.”

“That’s why we need a systemic approach to dismantle it,” he continued. “It’s — it’s not enough to just take a racist policy, replace it with a neutral one and expect things will just get better on their own … This time, a Douglass plan that we invest right here at home. To make sure that we’re not only dealing with things like the over-incarceration of black Americans.”

8:43 p.m.: Booker pitches a new path forward to attack ‘systemic racism’

Booker, fielding a question from ABC News’ Linsey Davis, said a comprehensive criminal justice plan is central to combatting “systemic racism,’ in America.

“Racism exists, the question isn’t who isn’t a racist, it’s who is and isn’t doing something about racism,” Booker said.

“It’s nice to go back to slavery, but we have a criminal justice system that is so racially biased, we have more African-Americans under criminal supervision today than all the slaves in 1850. We have to come at this issue attacking systemic racism, having the courage to call it out and having a plan to do something about it,” he added.

8:41 p.m.: O’Rourke tackles racism in America standing on the stage of HBCU Texas Southern University

When asked about addressing the racial divide in the country, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke said, “Racism in America is endemic. It is foundational…I’m going to follow Sheila Jackson Lee’s lead and sign a reparations bill that will allow us to address this at its foundation. But we will also call out the fact that we have a white supremacist in the white house and he poses a mortal threat to people of color all across this country.”

The other Texan on stage, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro chimed in, first praising O’Rourke for his response to the El Paso shooting, and then arguing, “We need to root out racism and I believe we can do that, because that doesn’t represent the vast majority of Americans who do have a good heart. They need a leader to match that and I will be a president that matches that.”



8:38 p.m.: Outsider Yang injects his business background in health care debate

Amid a tense moment between some of his fellow contenders, Andrew Yang said, “We know we’re on the same team here. We know we’re on the same team. We all have a better vision for health care than our current president.”

He then continued: “I believe we’re talking about this the wrong way. As someone who has run a business, I know that our current health care system makings it harder to hire people, makes it harder to give them benefits and treat them as full-time employees. It’s harder to change jobs. It’s certainly harder to start a business. The pitch we have to make to the American people is, we will get the health care weight off of your backs and then unleash the hopes and dreams of the American people.”

8:36 p.m.: Castro goes directly after Biden, Buttigieg, Klobuchar tries to be the voices of reason

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Biden had a particularly contentious exchange, also over healthcare, with Castro accusing Biden of forgetting the details of his own healthcare plan.

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can’t believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in, and now you’re saying they don’t have to buy in. You’re forgetting that,” Castro said to gasps from the audience.

“I said anyone like your grandmother who has no money,” Biden said in defense.

“This is why presidential debates are becoming unwatchable. This reminds everybody of what they cannot stand about Washington. Scoring points against each other. Poking at each other,” Buttigieg said.

“A house divided cannot stand. And that is not how we’re going to win this,” Klobuchar said.

8:35 p.m.: Texas native O’Rourke argues some Democrats are offering a ‘false choice’

Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke spoke directly to his fellow Democrats to tell them, “we’ve got to do better.” “I also think we’re being offered a false choice between those who propose an all or nothing gambit, forcing tens of millions off of insurance that they like, that works for them, to force them onto medicare and others who want to, as the vice president does, incrementally improve what we have, which will leave many, maybe millions uncared for,” he said. “We’ve got to do better.”

8:33 p.m.: Biden invokes Sanders ‘socialist’ label

“If you notice, nobody’s yet said how much it’s going to cost the taxpayer. I hear this, large savings, the president — my friend from Vermont thinks that the employer is going to give back if you negotiate as a union all these years, got a cut in wages because you got insurance. They’re going to give back that money to the employee?” Biden asked Sanders.

“As a matter of fact, they will,” Sanders responded.

“Well let me tell you something. For a socialist you got — For a socialist, you have a lot more confidence in corporate America than I do,” Biden said.

8:31 p.m.: Kamala Harris cheers Obama, slams Trump

After the second Democratic debate saw former President Barack Obama’s legacy criticized, California Sen. Kamala Harris praised him: “I want to give credit to Barack Obama for bringing us this far.”

She then took aim at the current White House occupants, President Trump, telling the crowd, “But at least five people have talked, some repeatedly on this subject, and not once have we talked about Donald Trump. So let’s talk about the fact that Donald Trump came into office and spent almost the entire first year of his term trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act.”

8:29 p.m.: Buttigieg says he ‘trusts the American people’ on healthcare, Sanders hits back

Buttigieg also went after Medicare for All, and pitched his own plan that he dubs “Medicare for All who want it.”

“The problem, Senator Sanders, with the damn bill that you wrote, and that Senator Warren backs, is that it doesn’t trust the American people. I trust you to choose what makes the most sense for you. Not my way or the highway,” Buttigieg said.

Sanders doubled down on his plan, Medicare for All, “Medicare for All is comprehensive health care. Covers all basic needs, including home health care. It allows you to go to any doctor you want, which many private insurance company programs do not.”



8:27 p.m.: Amy Klobuchar seeks to carve out her path on health care by taking aim at Sanders

“Senator Sanders and I have worked valiantly to bring down the cost of pharmaceuticals,” said Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. “And while Bernie wrote the bill, I read the bill. And on page eight — on page eight of the bill, it says that we will no longer have private insurance as we know it.”

“That means that 149 million Americans will no longer be able to have their current insurance. That’s in four years. I don’t think that’s a bold,” she added.”

8:25 p.m.: Warren, Sanders join forces to defend health care plans

Both Warren and Sanders again defended their health care plans after Biden pointed out the high cost of the programs they are advocating for.

“So, let’s be clear, I’ve actually never met anybody who likes their health insurance company. I’ve met people who like their doctors, I met people who like their nurses, I’ve met people who like their pharmacists, I met people who like their physical therapists. What they want is access to health care,” Warren said.

“Let us be clear, Joe, in the United States of America, we have spending twice as much per capita on health care as the Canadians or any other major country on Earth,” Sanders argued.

8:23 p.m.: Biden keeps up the fight for Obamacare by taking aim at the progressive tag team

“This is about candor, honesty,” the former vice president said. “The tax of 2% that the Senator [Warren] is talking about, that raises about $3 billion. Guess what? That leaves you $28 billion short. The senator said before, it’s going to cost you in your — there will be a deductible – in your paycheck. You’re gonna — The middle class person, someone making 60 grand with three kids, they’re going to end up paying $5,000 more.”



8:21 p.m.: Sanders forcefully defends Medicare for All after Biden’s criticism

Sanders immediately defended his Medicare for All plan, and went after Biden for pushing for “the status quo.” “Joe said that Medicare for All would cost over $30 trillion. That’s right, Joe, status quo over ten years will be $50 trillion!” Sanders said.

“We need — we need a health care system that guarantees health care to all people as every other major country does, not a system which provides $100 billion a year in profit for the drug companies and the insurance companies. I’ll tell you how absurd the system is tonight on ABC, the health care industry will be advertising, telling you how bad medicare for all is, because they want to protect their profits. That is absurd,” Sanders said.

8:20 p.m.: Warren fields question on middle class taxes going up for health care

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren hedged when directly asked on if middle class taxes will go up under “Medicare for All” “How do we pay for it? We pay for it, those at the very top, the richest individuals and the biggest corporations, are going to pay more. And middle class families are going to pay less,” she said. “That’s how this is going to work.” When pressed again, she responded, “The answer is Medicare for All, costs are going to go up for wealthier individuals and costs are going to go up for giant corporations. But for hard-working families across this country, costs are going to go down and that’s how it should work under medicare for all in our health care system.”

8:19 p.m.: Biden pushed back on Warren and Sanders’ health care plans

Former Vice President Joe Biden kicked off the debate and pushed back on the health care plan being pitched by Warren and Sanders, Medicare for All.

“I think we should have a debate on health care. I think — I know that [Senator Warren] says she’s for Bernie, well, I’m for Barack. I think it worked,” Biden said.

“So as far, my distinguished friend, the senator on my left has not indicated how she pays for it and the senator has,” Biden said gesturing to Sanders and Warren. “In fact, come forward and said how he’s going to pay for it, but it gets him halfway there.”

8:17 p.m.: The top four candidates also give opening statements

California Sen. Kamala Harris targets President Donald Trump: “But here’s what you don’t get. What you don’t get you is that the American people are so much better than this. And we know that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us, regardless of our race, where we live or the party with which we’re registered to vote … And now, President Trump, you can go back to watching Fox News.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., pitched his long-standing message of fundamental economic change to benefit the country’s working class: “It goes without saying that we must and will defeat Trump, the most dangerous president in the history of this country. But we must do more. We must do more. We have got to recognize that this country is moving into a form of society where a handful of billionaires control the economic and political life of this country.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., talks up her Houston roots before touting why she should be at the top of the ticket: “I got my big opportunity about a half mile down the road from here at the University of Houston, back when it cost $50 a semester … I know what’s broken, I know how to fix it and I’m going to lead.”

Former Vice President Biden called back to a speech President John F. Kennedy gave when he launched the “Moonshot Program” to land on the moon: “We’re walking around with our heads down like “woe is me.” We’re the best-equipped nation in the world to take this on. It’s no longer time to postpone. We should get moving. There’s enormous, enormous opportunities once we get rid of Donald Trump,” Biden said.

8:12 p.m.: The next series of candidates give opening statements

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke invokes the shooting of El Paso in his opening remarks: “On August 3rd, in El Paso, Texas, two things became crystal clear for me … The first is just how dangerous Donald Trump is the cost and the consequence of his presidency … The second is how insufficient our politics is to meet the threat that we have right now.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker struck a unifying tone in his opening statement: “That’s the story of America. At our best, we unify, we find common cause and common purpose. The differences amongst us Democrats on the stage are not as great as the urgency for us to unite as a party, not just to beat Donald Trump, but to unite America in common cause and common purpose,” Booker said.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg harkened back to the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, saying he wants to focus on the future of the country: “We just marked the anniversary of 9/11. All day today I’ve been thinking about September 12th, the way it felt when for a moment, we came together as a country. Imagine if we had been able to sustain that unity,” Buttigieg said.

8:10 p.m. Andrew Yang officially announced plans to give 10 new individuals $1,000 a month

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced on tonight’s debate stage 10 new people to receive the “Freedom Dividend,” a $1000 a month payment, his signature campaign policy, according to a Yang campaign source. Three people already received the payment from Yang, bring the total number of people receiving the dividend to 13. The source tells ABC News he will use campaign funds to make the payment.

8:05 p.m. Klobuchar ribs Trump in her opening statement



Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ribbed President Donald Trump in her opening statement at Thursday’s debate. “I may not be the loudest person up here, but I think we’ve already got that in the white house. Houston, we have a problem. This — we have a guy there that is literally running our country like a game show. He would rather lie than lead,” Klobuchar said.

8:03: Julián Castro kicks off opening statements

At the onset of the ABC News/Univision debate in Houston, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro delivers his opening statement, the first of the 10 candidates on stage:

“There will be life after Donald Trump. But the truth is that our problems didn’t start just with Donald Trump and we won’t solve them by embracing old ideas. We need a bold vision,” he said. “We have to win… it’s what I can do in this race get back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia and Arizona and finally turn Texas blue and say good-bye to Donald Trump.”



8:00 p.m.: The third Democratic debate gets underway

The third Democratic debate, hosted by ABC News and Univision, is starting from Houston’s Texas Southern University. Here’s how to watch the debate: The three-hour event airs on ABC, on Univision with a Spanish translation, locally on KTRK-TV and on ABC News Live. The streaming channel is available on the ABCNews.com, Good Morning America and FiveThirtyEight websites and mobile phone apps, as well as on Hulu Live, The Roku Channel, Facebook Watch, AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube, Apple News, and Twitter.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.