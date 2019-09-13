DALLAS (AP) — Jury selection is set to resume Friday in the murder trial of a white former Texas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man inside his own apartment in a case that that has ignited fierce debate over race, politics and policing. Potential jurors in Amber Guyger’s trial for the killing of Botham Jean are expected to return to a Dallas courthouse where they will be questioned by prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge about their ability to serve in the high-profile case. The demographics of the jury will be closely watched in a case that has drawn national attention. Guyger shot and killed Jean in the apartment building where they both lived last September. Guyger, 31, was off-duty but still in uniform at the times, She told investigators that she confused Jean’s apartment with her own and mistook the 26-year-old accountant from St. Lucia for a burglar. Guyger’s trial is set to begin Sept. 23.