KILGORE — The city of Kilgore is experiencing a major power outage. Kilgore Police said Swepco has been notified. Traffic lights are out and intersections should be treated as 4-way stops. Over 1,900 customers are without power. No word on the cause of the outage. Swepco says electricity should be restored by 12:00 p.m. Staff with Kilgore ISD confirm the district is without electricity and are currently assessing the situation. Police are asking the public to only call dispatch in case of emergencies.