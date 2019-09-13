Today is Friday September 13, 2019
Major Power Outage reported in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 10:58 am
KILGORE — The city of Kilgore is experiencing a major power outage. Kilgore Police said Swepco has been notified. Traffic lights are out and intersections should be treated as 4-way stops. Over 1,900 customers are without power. No word on the cause of the outage. Swepco says electricity should be restored by 12:00 p.m. Staff with Kilgore ISD confirm the district is without electricity and are currently assessing the situation. Police are asking the public to only call dispatch in case of emergencies.

