FLINT — A new fire station is in the works for the Flint – Gresham Volunteer Fire Department. On Thursday evening Smith County ESD 2, fire fighters, and community members came out for the ground-breaking ceremony. According to our news partner KETK, the new facility will be located a mile away from the current Station 1 at the corner of Burkett Road and Spruce Hill Road in Flint. The old facility was built in 1974 and the department says it’s showing age, maintenance and other issues. The new station will feature training spaces and ample storage to house the department’s equipment.