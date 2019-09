TYLER — Tyler Junior College has reached a new milestone for the 2019 fall semester. The student enrollment of 12,585 is the highest attendance in the schools 93 year history. This academic year marks a 2.6-percent increase from TJC’s fall enrollment of 12,270 students in 2018. This is a continuation of growth for TJC. Enrollment has risen from 10,934 in 2015 to the current total of 12,585 students in 2019 – a 15-percent increase. Tyler Junior College was established in 1926.