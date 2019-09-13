Today is Friday September 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

3 Killed in Deadly Crash in Rains County

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RAINS COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-276 just on Thursday afternoon. The wreck took place just inside the city limits of East Tawakoni. The investigation indicates Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32 on Lone Oak, crossed over onto the wrong side of the highway and struck a vehicle driven by Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point TX. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, identified as Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point TX was transported to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

3 Killed in Deadly Crash in Rains County

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 12:29 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RAINS COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-276 just on Thursday afternoon. The wreck took place just inside the city limits of East Tawakoni. The investigation indicates Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32 on Lone Oak, crossed over onto the wrong side of the highway and struck a vehicle driven by Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point TX. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, identified as Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point TX was transported to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement