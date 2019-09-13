RAINS COUNTY — The Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-276 just on Thursday afternoon. The wreck took place just inside the city limits of East Tawakoni. The investigation indicates Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32 on Lone Oak, crossed over onto the wrong side of the highway and struck a vehicle driven by Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point TX. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, identified as Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point TX was transported to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.