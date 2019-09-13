TYLER — Surveyors are in the Shackleford Creek and Lower West Mud Creek watersheds area working to map storm drain discharge locations. The Shackleford Creek watershed borders East Grande to the North and runs south past Toll 49 and from Paulxy Drive to the East to U.S. Highway 69 to the West. Lower West Mud Creek is near Texas Highway 155 in the North, South past Toll 49 and from County Road 192 and Farm-to-Market Road 2493 to the West, to Highway 69 on the East.

The work is expected to continue through the first week in Jan. Workers will be mapping locations where storm sewer pipes from the City’s storm drain system discharge stormwater into a natural channel or creek. During this process, the surveyors will need access to properties to locate the discharge points in the creeks. They will present a letter to residents and business owners explaining the survey and reason they need access to the property. The project is a requirement of the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) system for Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for which the City is required to report progress in mapping all stormwater discharge locations.