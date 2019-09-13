Today is Friday September 13, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Art Exhibit Partners with Texas Rose Festival

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 1:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Gallery Main Street has partnered with the 86th Annual Texas Rose Festival to create Portraits of Inspiration, an art exhibit inspired by the original costume design of Winn Morton. The Gallery, on W. Erwin St. will host an opening reception Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event will offer the opportunity to meet many of the artists, the 2019 Rose Queen, and Mr. Winn Morton. Morton has been designing the costumes and scenes of the Texas Rose Festival since 1982.

Morton’s original sketches will be on display along with a couple of Rose Festival costumes. Patrons will also be among the first to see and purchase pieces from this new exhibit. The exhibit will run through Nov. 5.

Art Exhibit Partners with Texas Rose Festival

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 1:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Gallery Main Street has partnered with the 86th Annual Texas Rose Festival to create Portraits of Inspiration, an art exhibit inspired by the original costume design of Winn Morton. The Gallery, on W. Erwin St. will host an opening reception Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event will offer the opportunity to meet many of the artists, the 2019 Rose Queen, and Mr. Winn Morton. Morton has been designing the costumes and scenes of the Texas Rose Festival since 1982.

Morton’s original sketches will be on display along with a couple of Rose Festival costumes. Patrons will also be among the first to see and purchase pieces from this new exhibit. The exhibit will run through Nov. 5.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement