TYLER — Gallery Main Street has partnered with the 86th Annual Texas Rose Festival to create Portraits of Inspiration, an art exhibit inspired by the original costume design of Winn Morton. The Gallery, on W. Erwin St. will host an opening reception Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. This free event will offer the opportunity to meet many of the artists, the 2019 Rose Queen, and Mr. Winn Morton. Morton has been designing the costumes and scenes of the Texas Rose Festival since 1982.

Morton’s original sketches will be on display along with a couple of Rose Festival costumes. Patrons will also be among the first to see and purchase pieces from this new exhibit. The exhibit will run through Nov. 5.