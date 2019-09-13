TYLER –The Texas Medical Board temporarily restricted the licenses of Dr. James Martin Stocks. According to our news partner KETK, the board temporarily restricted, without notice, Dr. Stocks license and he is prohibited from possessing, distributing, or prescribing controlled substances in Texas. The moved came after the board found Stocks was arrested for felony diversion of a Schedule II controlled substance including opioids.

An investigation found that Dr. Stocks treated a colleague for 15 years in which he prescribed him opioids monthly, without conducting regular examinations and without monitoring the patient’s prescribed medications. As a result, his colleague became addicted to the opioid medication and is now being treated for the addiction. He is not allowed to serve as a doctor or prescribe to himself, his family, peers, or others in which he has a close relationship. A hearing with notice will be held unless waived by Dr. Stocks. The temporary restriction remains in place until the board takes further action.