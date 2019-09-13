DALLAS (AP) – Jury selection is set to resume in the murder trial of a white former Texas police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man inside his own apartment last year. Potential jurors in Amber Guyger’s trial for the killing of Botham Jean are expected to return to a Dallas courthouse Friday morning. They will be questioned by prosecutors, defense attorneys and the judge about their ability to serve. The demographics of the jury will be closely watched in the high-profile case that has ignited fierce debate over race, politics and policing. Guyger shot and killed Jean in the apartment building where they both lived last September. She told investigators that she confused Jean’s apartment with her own. Attorneys for the former Dallas police officer requested in July that her trial be moved to another county.