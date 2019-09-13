Today is Friday September 13, 2019
Ex-Michigan Pastor Enters Plea Deal in Child Porn Case

Posted/updated on: September 13, 2019 at 3:43 pm
PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) – A former Michigan pastor who authorities say coerced underage girls to engage in sex acts online has pleaded guilty to producing child pornography. The Times Herald of Port Huron reports 64-year-old Jack Woodburn entered the plea deal with prosecutors this week in U.S. District Court. He faces 15-30 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 8. Defense lawyer Gerry Mason says Woodburn has been cooperative. Woodburn is a licensed counselor. He was an associate pastor in Port Huron before retiring in 2018. Charges were brought after investigators interviewed at 13-year-old girl from Texas, who recalled talking to someone online claiming to be 15. She told investigators the individual asked for sexually explicit photos. Authorities traced the purported 15-year-old’s IP address, which identifies a computer’s location, back to Woodburn’s Burtchville Township home.

