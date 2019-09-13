MEXICO CITY (AP) – The governor of a Mexican state bordering Texas has suggested investigators reach out to the FBI for assistance in a case of eight alleged extrajudicial killings carried out by Tamaulipas police. Gov. Francisco Cabeza de Vaca said Thursday via Twitter that the state prosecutor’s office should seek help from international organizations. He says the police allegedly involved have been suspended. The Nuevo Laredo Human Rights Committee, a local advocacy group, says it has collected statements from witnesses saying that police transported people to a home, made them dress in military fatigues, shot them and placed guns with their bodies to stage a shootout. Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says such extrajudicial killings will not be allowed and the police should be punished if found responsible.