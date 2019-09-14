LONGVIEW — Longview Community Ministries is preparing for the 11th annual TOUCH A TRUCK~ FEED A FAMILY fundraising event. The funis set for Saturday, October 5 from 11-3p.m. at the Longview Mall. Admission is free, however a donations of a jar of peanut butter or a monetary donation would be greatly appreciated. There will be entertainment, great food, and lots of vehicles for you to see up close and personal. There will be trucks, buses, cranes, helicopters, children’s activities, entertainment and more!

Door prize tickets are on sale now and will be available to purchase at the event for $10.00 each or 5 for $20.00. For more information click the link http://www.longviewcommunityministries.org/.