TYLER –The free bulky item collection is coming soon to the City of Tyler residential customers. This happens a courtesy of the Solid Waste Department and Keep Tyler Beautiful. The campaign for the free collection period is Sept. 30 through Oct. 4. If you plan on participating, items need to be at the curb by Monday the 30th. Once crews have picked up your street, do not put more items out.

Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet, fence material, up to four non-commercial vehicle tires, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No liquid waste, limbs, brush, or tree stumps will be picked up. Paint must be dried out with oil dry or kitty litter. There is no need to call the Solid Waste Office when bulky items are placed at the curb. However, please note that items may be collected on a different day from regularly scheduled garbage collection. If your bulky items have not been collected by Monday, Oct. 7, please call the Solid Waste Office at (903) 531-1388 to place a work order. For those City of Tyler residential customers who cannot participate during this campaign, some bulky items are accepted for a fee during regular business hours at the City of Tyler Recycling Center or they may call the Solid Waste Office to schedule a special pickup. The Recycle Center, located on 418 N. Bois D’Arc Ave., is open Monday through Friday from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following items are accepted at the Recycling Center:

Paper (newspapers, magazines, phonebooks, ads and office paper)

Cardboard of any type (broken down)

Plastic (rinsed and crushed #1 and #2 HDPE, lids removed; examples- water or soda bottles,

milk jugs and detergent bottles)

Glass (rinsed clear, green and brown glass bottles and jars with lids removed) – NO BLUE

GLASS OR MIRRORS

Ink Cartridges

Electronics (computers, TVs, monitors, cell phones, chargers and other portable devices)

Metal (copper, aluminum, brass and steel)

Aluminum cans (rinsed and crushed, no aluminum pie plates or tin)

Household appliances including air conditioners and refrigerators DO NOT require a

disposal fee this week as long as you provide a current water bill

Motor oil/hydraulic fluid (small quantities)

Automotive batteries/anti-freeze (small quantities)