MARSHALL — The national 2020 U.S. News and World Report’s annual rankings of “America’s Best Colleges” has been announced and LeTourneau University comes in ranked 25th in its category of “Best Regional Universities in the Western Region.” LETU has been in the top tier for more than a quarter-century. Among “Great Schools Great Prices” ranking of schools that provide a “Best Value” for regional universities in the West, LETU was ranked 14th. The computation looks at ratio of quality to price, need-based aid and average discount.