TYLER — The Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals will hear Oral Arguments at the Smith County Bar Foundation’s annual Constitution Day event on Tuesday. The “proceedings” will start at 10 a.m. in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center, on the main campus of Tyler Junior College. The Twelfth Court of Appeals consists of Chief Justice James T. Worthen, Justice Brian Hoyle and Justice Greg Neeley. Admission is free, but reservations are required due to limited seating.

No backpacks or recording of the proceedings are allowed. Constitution Day is a federal holiday commemorating the signing of the United States Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787 and recognizing all persons who, by birth or naturalization, have become citizens of the United States. For more information, visit http://www.smithcountybar.com or call 903-526-2700.