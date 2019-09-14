Twann Lovee/Facebook(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A Memphis high school student who was bullied for wearing the same thing day after day has a new set of clothes and sneakers thanks to the generosity of two of his classmates.

A video of the students, Kristopher Graham and Antwann Garrett, presenting the gift to Michael Todd, a freshman who is new to the Memphis-area school, has attracted attention online. In it, the two boys, whose backs are to the camera, unpack a bag full of things and present them to Todd, as several female students look on.

On social media, people reacted to the video using the hashtags #stopbullying and #bekind. People who want to help can send donations to MLK College Preparatory in Memphis, Tennessee.

In interviews with local media, Todd said he had endured taunts for weeks. Graham and Garrett said they texted one another about what each could spare, and surprised Todd by the lockers.

One in five high school students reported being bullied on school property, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said in 2018. The CDC says bullying can manifest itself in physical behavior, like pushing, as well as teasing, name calling and excluding someone from social situations.

While overall rates of bullying have stayed consistent, cyber-bullying has been sharply on the rise.

