TYLER — The Junior Achievement of the Greater Tyler Area revealed their 2019 Stock Market Challenge on Friday. The inaugural event has a goal to inspire youth and adults to learn about saving and investing. The event will take place mid October at Tyler Junior College. The JA Stock Market Challenge will prepare youth for the unpredictable ride of the highs and lows of the stock market!

All the energy and excitement of the stock trading floor is simulated in this innovative, high-tech event. Teams of four will compete in a race to accumulate the highest portfolio while learning the nuances of investing, trading and strategy. Each team of four will have $1,000,000 to buy and sell fictious stocks.