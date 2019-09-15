TYLER — Vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death among children. This week marks National Child Passenger Safety Week. A call to action that hopes to bring awareness to the importance of children being properly buckled, in the right car seat. The Texas Department of Transportation and its partners are hosting two FREE car seat checkup events. The first is Tuesday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Maude Cobb Convention Center AG Pavilion on Grand Blvd. in Longview.

For more info contact:Heather Singleton, Tyler District Traffic Safety Specialist at TxDOT 903-510-9225 or Heather.Singleton@txdot.gov. The 2nd will be on Thursday of this week at Jacksonville ISD. It will run from 3 p.m. -5 p.m. at John Alexander Gym on Farnsworth Drive in Jacksonville. For more info call Megan Hackworthat 254-202-6538.