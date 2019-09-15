TYLER — The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has partnered with Healthy Kids Running Series to offer a five-week running program which promotes an active, healthy lifestyle for kids. The goal is to provide a fun, positive environment and to challenge commitment to an active lifestyle. The program begins 2 weeks from Sunday and will continue for five consecutive Sundays. Registration is currently open for children ages 2 to 14 and is $35 per child. Children will receive a finisher’s medal, race bag and a t-shirt for their achievements.

Each week, the children earn age-appropriate points. At the end of the series, the boy and girl with the most points in each age division wins a trophy. To register a child or get more information click the link https://healthykidsrunningseries.org/zip-results or email meganraeriaz@gmail.com.