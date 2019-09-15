Today is Sunday September 15, 2019
Man with Replica BB Gun Fatally Shot by Arlington Police

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police in Arlington say a man who pointed a replica BB gun at officers has been shot and killed. Officials say 31-year-old Nicholas Walker was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Saturday at his home in Arlington. Arlington police spokesman Christopher Cook says officers responded to reports that a man was assaulting a victim with a baseball bat. The victim sustained injuries to his head and arms. Police say they identified Walker as a suspect but that he refused to surrender to officers. Walker finally walked onto his front porch about 8 p.m. and produced what officers say appeared to be a handgun from his waistband. Three officers opened fire when Walker pointed the object at them and he died at the scene. The officers have been placed on administrative leave.

