2 Injured in Shooting at Youth Football Game in Texas

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Police in Texas say two people were injured when gunfire erupted at a youth football game. Authorities say a woman was struck in the leg and a girl was grazed in the back when shots rang out during the game among elementary school-aged children Saturday afternoon in Fort Worth. Both were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fort Worth police say the incident started as a dispute between parents at the game. Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the son of one of the parents, who was not playing in the game, later came to the field with a handgun and began firing. Witnesses say the shooter was on a small hill overlooking the field when he opened fire. Pollozani says police haven’t located the gunman.

