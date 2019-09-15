TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, a female student, who’s name has not been released was found unresponsive Saturday evening in one of the school’s residence halls. EMS “was immediately called,” but the student died. The school notified the student’s family and met with them on campus. Foul play is not suspected, according to the statement. The TJC Police Department is investigating, and an autopsy has been ordered. The school is encouraging students, faculty and staff to utilize the campus resources available to aid in their grief.