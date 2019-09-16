zorandimzr/iStock(NEW YORK) — Britney Taylor, who has accused NFL star Antonio Brown of three separate instances of sexual assault, is scheduled to meet with the NFL on Monday, sources confirm to ABC News.

The athletic trainer and former college gymnast filed a civil suit against the New England Patriots receiver on Tuesday after Brown declined to sign a settlement agreement, sources said. A source told ABC News that several offers and deadlines were given over the course of months of conversation between Brown and Taylor’s representatives.

The initial request for a settlement from Taylor’s lawyers was for over $10 million, according to a source.

The suit was filed two days after Brown declined to sign a $2 million settlement. It is not clear how much Taylor is asking for in damages from the lawsuit.

Taylor alleges in the lawsuit that Brown sexually assaulted her twice in June 2017 while she was working as his trainer, and a third time after a night out in Miami in May 2018.

Brown repeatedly exposed himself to Taylor and sent graphic text messages, according to the lawsuit, which includes texts allegedly from Brown. After the two were at a strip club in Miami last May, Taylor alleges in the lawsuit they went back to Brown’s hotel room and he raped her despite crying and screaming for him to stop.

ABC News does not usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Taylor’s lawyer gave permission and reiterated the lawsuit was not filed anonymously.

Brown has vigorously denied any of the instances took place and said the motivation on the accuser’s part was solely about money.

“Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit,” Brown’s lawyer, Darren Heitner, said in a statement after the suit was filed last week. “He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations.”

Brown engaged in a very public battle with Oakland Raiders management during the offseason, and was eventually released just days before the season opener. He was traded to Oakland from Pittsburgh in March and immediately signed a three-year, $50 million extension. But when he was cut, after feuding with the NFL over the type of helmet he wanted to use and with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock over disciplinary fines, the team voided his contract.

He signed with the New England Patriots last week. He has not faced any disciplinary measures from the league, and made his season debut on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown finished with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. The Patriots blew out the lowly Dolphins, 43-0.

Both the Patriots and Raiders say they were unaware of Taylor’s allegations before the lawsuit was filed.

Brown said the two had a consensual sexual relationship.

The meeting between Taylor and NFL investigators on Monday is part of an investigation into the allegations by the league. While Brown has not yet been placed on an exempt list, that decision could still be made pending investigation by the league.

