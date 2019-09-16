Toyota(NEW YORK) -- Parents of young children know all too well that car seat installation can be a recipe for major headaches. But Cars.com's new list may help make buckling up your babies a breeze. Kicking off Child Passenger Safety Week, Cars.com rolled out its 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll list Monday on ABC News' Good Morning America. All of the cars and SUVs that made the list received an "A" grade in their assessment based on their intuitive Latch systems and the car-seat fit, according to Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman. Newman appeared on GMA to announce two of the included models, a 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe. Thirteen vehicles made this year's list, the largest one yet, as automakers made improvements to Latch systems to ensure their cars work for modern families, Newman said. Here are five of the vehicles on the list: 2019 Toyota Camry : This car is a family favorite, and its redesign offers better accessibility and a slew of new safety features. 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: This two-row mid-size SUV offers a roomy backseat and the latest in safety features, such as blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more. 2019 Toyota Avalon : This full-size sedan has just had a makeover. This year, Toyota gave it a new platform, new looks, new powertrains and new technology. Plus, it also has a new Latch system for parents. 2019 Toyota RAV4: This compact SUV is a fan favorite. In 2019, it's offering a new Latch system. 2019 Nissan Murano : This mid-size SUV should have received extra credit for its safety grade. It can fit three car seats across its backseat. The vehicle can seat five. You can check out Cars.com's full list of 13 cars here . Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll: Top ranked cars for easy car seat installation

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2019 at 7:28 am

Toyota(NEW YORK) -- Parents of young children know all too well that car seat installation can be a recipe for major headaches. But Cars.com's new list may help make buckling up your babies a breeze.



Kicking off Child Passenger Safety Week, Cars.com rolled out its 2019 Car Seat Check Honor Roll list Monday on ABC News' Good Morning America.



All of the cars and SUVs that made the list received an "A" grade in their assessment based on their intuitive Latch systems and the car-seat fit, according to Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman.



Newman appeared on GMA to announce two of the included models, a 2019 Toyota Camry and a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.



Thirteen vehicles made this year's list, the largest one yet, as automakers made improvements to Latch systems to ensure their cars work for modern families, Newman said.



Here are five of the vehicles on the list:



2019 Toyota Camry : This car is a family favorite, and its redesign offers better accessibility and a slew of new safety features.



2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: This two-row mid-size SUV offers a roomy backseat and the latest in safety features, such as blind-spot warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist and more.



2019 Toyota Avalon : This full-size sedan has just had a makeover. This year, Toyota gave it a new platform, new looks, new powertrains and new technology. Plus, it also has a new Latch system for parents.



2019 Toyota RAV4: This compact SUV is a fan favorite. In 2019, it's offering a new Latch system.



2019 Nissan Murano : This mid-size SUV should have received extra credit for its safety grade. It can fit three car seats across its backseat. The vehicle can seat five.



You can check out Cars.com's full list of 13 cars here.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

