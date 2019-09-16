ABC News(NEW YORK) — There are currently 12 wildfires burning in the state of California Monday morning according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

On Saturday a wildfire, known as the Horseshoe Fire, broke out in Riverside County, California, and caused mandatory evacuations that have now been lifted. The fire is currently 30% contained and has burned 490 acres of land so far.

On Sunday a fire dubbed the Bautista Fire also broke out in Riverside County. The fire has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained at the moment meaning that dry brush and gusty winds could actually fuel these fires to spread even more.

There is also fire danger in the east of California near the Nevada border including most of the state of Nevada and into Utah where winds could gust from 40 to 60 mph Monday.

The good news is that much cooler air will be moving into central and northern California with rain so the risk of wildfires should go down dramatically later Monday there.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Humberto is now a Category 1 hurricane with winds at 85 mph and is moving northeast away from the U.S. coastline. The only threat to the U.S. will be large waves of up to 7 feet high and rip currents along the coasts of Florida and the Carolinas.

Humberto will pass to the north of Bermuda on Wednesday night into Thursday morning bringing some heavy rain to the island but the good news is that Bermuda is not expecting to suffer a direct hit.

