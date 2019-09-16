MARSHALL — One person has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend. According to a press release from Marhsall Police, Latoya Leadetta James was arrested after a disagreement with her boyfriend. Earnest Cooks, said James tried to hit him, then picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest when he tried to leave the apartment. Cooks was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. James was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Harrison County Jail.