Today is Monday September 16, 2019
Stabbing Leads to Arrest in Marshall

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm
MARSHALL — One person has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend. According to a press release from Marhsall Police, Latoya Leadetta James was arrested after a disagreement with her boyfriend. Earnest Cooks, said James tried to hit him, then picked up a knife and stabbed him in the chest when he tried to leave the apartment. Cooks was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. James was arrested and charged with aggravated assault family violence with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Harrison County Jail.

