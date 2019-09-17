TYLER — A viral video has sparked an internal investigation by the city of Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the video of a 12 year old crossing Pauluxy in a busy cross walk has been viewed over 30,000 times. The video has caught the attention of city officials who are now conducting an internal investigation. The City of Tyler employs all school crossing guards including the one on Paluxy. The crossing guard says she is there from 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. until 4:45 p.m., but the viral video was taken at 4:22 p.m. on Friday. Tyler PD reminds motorist that the law is to stop for pedestrians crossing the street at a crosswalk.