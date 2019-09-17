TYLER — A 45-year-old Tyler man asserted guilty to federal violations on Tuesday. Eleazar Juarez Juarez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce, transfer, and forge false identification documents. According to information presented in court, Juarez Juarez was involved in a conspiracy to produce and sell fictitious U.S. identification documents beginning in April 2009. The false documents included U.S. Social Security cards and Permanent Residence cards. Juarez Juarez is responsible for the transfer of at least 25 false identification documents as part of this conspiracy. Juarez Juarez was indicted by a federal grand jury in April. He faces up to 5 years in federal prison at sentencing.