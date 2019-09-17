SEGUIN, Texas (AP) – A water agency will relent to pressure from property owners and not drain four Texas lakes but all recreational activity will be temporarily banned out of concern that aging dams on the lakes could fail. A court agreement was reached Monday between the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and landowners who were angered when the authority announced in August its plans to “dewater” the lakes east of San Antonio. Boating, fishing and other activities will be prohibited beginning Thursday. A panel will be formed that within two months is supposed to recommend whether portions of Gonzales, McQueeney, Meadow and Placid lakes can be reopened. Spill gates at two other dams overseen by the authority – at Lake Dunlap and at Lake Wood – previously failed. The authority had intended to lower the lake levels to inspect 90-year-old dams and assess whether they can be repaired.