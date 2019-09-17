New York Giants name rookie Daniel Jones starting QB for Week Three
Posted/updated on:
September 17, 2019 at
5:21 pm
Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- The New York Giants are turning to rookie Daniel Jones at quarterback for Week Three, ending Eli Manning's run as the team's starter after nearly 15 years.
"Eli and I spoke this morning," head coach Pat Shurmur said in a news release. "I told him that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter."
Shurmur said Manning was disappointed by the news, but vowed to continue to be a good teammate.
Jones was the team's first-round selection in this year's draft, number six overall. The selection was questioned by some experts, who questioned whether his collegiate performance at Duke warranted such a high draft pick.
Manning made a franchise-record 232 starts for New York. He won two Super Bowls with the team, beating the New England Patriots both times.
"Ultimately, this is a move that I felt was best for this team at this time," Shurmur said. "This move is more about Daniel moving forward than about Eli."
