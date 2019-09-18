WHITEHOUSE — The children of a Whitehouse home have been taken into Child Protective Services following an investigation into physical abuse. Cheryl and Mark Layne were arrested on Tuesday and each was charged with Injury to a Child. Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators responded to Whitehouse ISD after the the teens shared the allegations with the Whitehouse Police Department School Resource Officer.

The children were interviewed by CPS as well as the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. Visible injuries were observed on two of the children. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in prison. Bond was set at $75,000 each, bond was posted and the Layne’s have been released.