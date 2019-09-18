TYLER — Growth strategies are an increasing part of the plan for U.T. Tyler following record highs in graduation and retention numbers. U.T. Tyler has released official census numbers for fall 2019. The data reveals record high freshman retention, which creates the largest sophmore class in the schools history; a 10% increase. However, overall enrollment was down 524 students compared to the numbers last fall. Some graduate programs had record enrollments, including Fisch College of Pharmacy, which had 329 students.