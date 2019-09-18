TYLER — A 62-year-old Longview man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Joseph Valdie Kimble pleaded guilty to health care fraud. Kimble’s plea was announced Wednesday during a press conference held in Dallas. Kimble operated Tiger EMS, according to information presented in court, Kimble disregarded medical necessity requirements and billed Medicare and Medicaid for ambulance services that were not medically necessary.

The plea agreement provides for an agreed sentence of 30 months in federal prison and $751,986.80 in restitution. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date. A total of 58 individuals across all four federal districts in Texas were charged for their alleged involvement in Medicare fraud schemes and networks of “pill mill” clinics resulting in $66 million in loss and 6.2 million pills. Of those charged, 16 were doctors or medical professionals, and 20 were charged for their role in diverting opioids. “Every dollar stolen from Medicare through fraud comes out of the pocket of taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown of the Eastern District of Texas. “These are real costs that help drive up the cost of medical services for everyone. It is important that there be real consequences for those who cheat the system.”