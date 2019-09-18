iStock(KOKOMO, Ind.) — A group of 30 bikers visited one little girl’s lemonade stand as a long-awaited thank you to her mom.

The Milwaukee Iron motorcycle group of Kokomo, Indiana, lined up at 8-year-old Bryanne’s stand after her mom, Daryn Sturch, a nurse, helped them after a highway crash.

“When I pulled up, it looked like one of them had lost control and their bikes [got] tangled,” Sturch of Denver, Indiana, told Good Morning America. “I parked a ways away so my daughter wouldn’t see and I ran up. They had some severe injuries.”

The accident, which injured five bikers, took place on Indiana’s on State Road 19 in September 2018, according to ABC affiliate WRTV-TV.

Sturch said she comforted the victims — three men and two women — until paramedics arrived. Later, the bikers recovered and reached out to Sturch on Facebook.

“I just got a flood of messages from them, thanking me,” Sturch recalled.

Sturch said she and Milwaukee Iron kept in touch, and on Sept. 7, she shared a photo of her Bryanne selling lemonade outside of their home.

One of the bikers expressed interested in stopping by, but little did Sturch know, 30 motorcycles would be revving up her block.

“I had no idea how many there would be and they were so generous,” Sturch said. “She was charging $1, and I bet every one of them gave a $5 or $10 or $20. [Bryanne] was as happy as she could be.”

Mary Henry, one of the bikers who was uninjured in the crash, told GMA she and her motorcycle family are grateful to Sturch.

“Seeing Daryn and her family, it turned out to be a great day,” Henry said. “It was meant to be that she was there to help that day.”

Sturch exchanged hugs with the injured bikers as they approached her home, she said.

“They’re the nicest people. I want everyone to know how amazing they are,” she said

