Today is Wednesday September 18, 2019
Smiles FORE Kids Tournament Raises $50K

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2019 at 4:32 pm
TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith & Friends held the Smiles FORE Kids 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Hideaway Golf Sheriff Smith and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health East Texas EMS and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. This tournament benefitted the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. Money was raised in a variety of ways including dropping golf balls onto the golf course from the UT Health East Texas Air 1 helicopter. Over $50,000 was raised that will directly benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. Approximately $170,000 has been raised since the inaugural tournament.

TYLER — Smith County Sheriff Larry R. Smith & Friends held the Smiles FORE Kids 5th Annual Golf Tournament at Hideaway Golf Sheriff Smith and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Tyler Police Department, Tyler Fire Department, UT Health East Texas EMS and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office. This tournament benefitted the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. Money was raised in a variety of ways including dropping golf balls onto the golf course from the UT Health East Texas Air 1 helicopter. Over $50,000 was raised that will directly benefiting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County. Approximately $170,000 has been raised since the inaugural tournament.

