iStock(SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla.) — A boy with special needs was found safe after he went missing in the woods, thanks to some Florida deputies and their bloodhounds.

The missing 3-year-old child had unknowingly wandered into “an extremely wooded and muddy area” on Sunday after unlocking a door in his home, according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was reported missing, but an immediate search was unsuccessful, the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The sheriffs then enlisted their bloodhounds to track the area and the animals managed to locate the boy about 200 yards into the woods.

He was huddled under a heavy brush area, the sheriff’s office said, and taken to EMS personnel to be checked out.

Boy being carried out of forest by his rescuers.

“We are glad to report the child is back home,” according to the office. “Other than a few scratches and bug bites, he is doing well.”

Sheriff Bob Johnson brought bloodhounds into the agency about a year ago. The hounds have since helped find nine people, including missing senior citizens, criminals on the run and missing children.

