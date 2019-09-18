Today is Wednesday September 18, 2019
Girl Found Dead in 2016 in Texas may be from Arizona

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2019 at 4:47 pm
MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says a girl whose remains were found three years ago in a suitcase along a Texas pasture was likely from Southeast Arizona or Mexico. The group on Wednesday cited pollen analysis in efforts to identify remains discovered Sept. 17, 2016, by a man mowing grass near Madisonville, 85 miles northwest of Houston. Genealogy research indicates the girl had Native American lineage. The suitcase contained a medical apparatus commonly used with a feeding tube. Officials believe the girl was 2 to 6 years old, with long black hair. Authorities believe her body was dumped several months earlier. Madison County Sherriff Travis Neeley says it’s normal for anyone with compassion to be bothered by this case. The death was ruled a homicide.

MADISONVILLE, Texas (AP) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says a girl whose remains were found three years ago in a suitcase along a Texas pasture was likely from Southeast Arizona or Mexico. The group on Wednesday cited pollen analysis in efforts to identify remains discovered Sept. 17, 2016, by a man mowing grass near Madisonville, 85 miles northwest of Houston. Genealogy research indicates the girl had Native American lineage. The suitcase contained a medical apparatus commonly used with a feeding tube. Officials believe the girl was 2 to 6 years old, with long black hair. Authorities believe her body was dumped several months earlier. Madison County Sherriff Travis Neeley says it’s normal for anyone with compassion to be bothered by this case. The death was ruled a homicide.

