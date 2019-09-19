kali9/iStock(SHANDON, Calif.) — At least one person was killed and seven others injured when a tour bus crashed off a California roadway late Wednesday night, authorities said.

The deadly crash occurred not long after the bus departed from a concert venue in the city of Paso Robles, where country and gospel singer Josh Turner performed Wednesday night. The eight people on board the ill-fated bus were part of Turner’s road crew, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), which sent crews to the scene.

Turner and his band were traveling on different buses and were not injured in the incident, Cal Fire said.

The bus veered hundreds of feet off the highway and down a deep embankment near the small town of Shandon, according to the San Luis Obipso Sheriff’s Department.

It’s unclear where the bus was headed or how it crashed.

In addition to the one fatality, five people sustained “moderate” injuries” while two others suffered “major” injuries, Cal Fire said.

