Tyler – The local Rotary International clubs are accepting entries from public organizations, bands and other groups to participate in the 2019 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler December 5 at 6:00 p.m. The 34th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza will serve as the finale. This year parade organizers are asking each entry to pay a small entry fee to offset expenses. Complete details available by clicking the link. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2019-rotary-clubs-of-tyler-christmas-parade-tickets-68524850673?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete