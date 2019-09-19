LONGVIEW — The City of Longview will be taking comments for the the design of a welcome monument to be installed along a southern Longview entryway. The public meeting is scheduled for October 7th from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The meeting will focus on two options for the monument at the intersection of High Street, Mobberly Avenue, and Estes Parkway. An earlier meeting presented various themes and gathered input for the monuments development.

The monument is part of a planned reconfiguration of the intersection approved by the 2018 bond package. The effort is a key element of the Longview Comprehensive Plan, which calls for the improvement of the city’s southern entryways from Interstate 20 North towards Downtown. The meeting will be held in the Allen Room at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center. If you have questions, contact 903 237-1072.