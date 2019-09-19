TYLER — The East Texas State Fair officially opens on Friday at 2pm. The Carnival starts rolling at 4pm. The estimated economic impact of the fair is $9.8 Million to the City of Tyler and Smith County. Annually over 250,000 visitors visit over the 10 day event, that ends this year on September 29. More info is available at https://www.etstatefair.com/. Tyler Police have provided tips to make your festival is safe and fun throughout.

*Take a photo of your child and what they are wearing before you enter the fair in case you become separated.

*Remember or write down where you park.

*If you see something suspicious, report it to a uniformed law enforcement officer.

*Be aware of your surroundings and don’t focus on your cell phone.

*Safety is in numbers, so go with a group.

*Do not leave valuables in your vehicle.

*Park only in designated areas.

*Watch for Officers directing traffic in the roadway.