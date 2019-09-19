TYLER – 58-year-old James Joseph Veeser of Wills Point has pleaded guilty in Tyler federal court to receiving child pornography. According to information presented in court, between January 2016 and January 2019, Veeser received child pornography using the internet and a computer, including three videos containing child pornography. Veeser faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. Sentencing hearings will be scheduled after the completion of pre-sentence investigations by the U.S. Probation Office.