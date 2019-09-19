HOUSTON (AP) – Crews have rescued more than 1,000 people in the Houston area because of rising waters caused by the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says the rescues have happened in the eastern part of the county because of flooding. A flash flood emergency for the area will remain in effect until 3 p.m. Thursday. Officials are urging the public to stay off the roads. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says among those rescued were nine children and employees from a daycare center that had taken on water in Aldine, about 10 miles north of Houston. Departures have resumed at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston to partly lift an hours-long ground stop enacted amid heavy rain and flooding that led to more than 900 flights being canceled or delayed. Airport spokeswoman Saba Abashawl said outbound flights resumed by Thursday afternoon but no incoming planes were allowed to land. Officials tweeted that roads approaching the airport, located in the northern part of Houston, remained flooded.