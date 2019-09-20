HOUSTON (AP) – Houston officials say floodwaters are receding across most of the city and efforts will continue through the night to clear the city’s freeways of hundreds of vehicles stalled by the flooding. The dangerous flooding all but paralyzed the city Thursday after the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda reversed course and hit Houston and Southeast Texas a second time. Two people died Thursday. They both drowned. Mayor Sylvester Turner praised residents for heeding appeals to remain at their workplaces and schools for three to four hours Thursday afternoon until the worst of the flooding ceased. City officials say flights were operating at Hobby Airport almost normally. Outgoing flights continued at Bush Intercontinental Airport, which has been closed to incoming traffic until early Friday morning. The Houston school district canceled all Friday classes.