(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Rambo: Last Blood — The fifth and final chapter of the 37-year-old Rambo franchise, once again starring Sylvester Stallone as the title character, finds a still-troubled Rambo coming out of retirement to cross the Mexican border and face one of the country’s most violent drug cartels, to save the daughter of a friend. Also starring Paz Vega. Rated R.

* Downton Abbey — The Crawleys and their intrepid staff are back in this continuation of the popular British series that aired on PBS from 2011-2016. The film sees the Crawleys preparing for “the most important moment of their lives: a royal visit from the King and Queen of England which will “unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance,” according to the movie’s official description. The original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Laura Carmichael and Allen Leech returns, along with new cast members Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore. Rated PG.

* Ad Astra — This space adventure stars Brad Pitt as an astronaut whose dad, played by Tommy Lee Jones, vanishes during a mission. Decades later, Pitt follows in his father’s footsteps, and learns that not only is his father still alive, but that his survival has world-changing implications. Also starring Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler and Donald Sutherland. Rated PG-13.

