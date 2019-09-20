Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate with Latinx-owned beauty and fashion brands
Posted/updated on:
September 20, 2019 at
6:20 am
Jun/iStock(NEW YORK) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and an amazing way to celebrate is by supporting Latinx-owned brands.
From amazing body products to stylish fashion lines, there are a variety of brands that embrace Hispanic culture in a beautiful way.
One specific platform, Stitch Lab, is constantly connecting and showcasing emerging Latinx designers worldwide.
During September and October, this talent incubator has partnered with Macy's to bring these designer lines to select stores.
These brands will be part of The Market @ Macy’s, a full-service marketplace that offers shoppers the chance to discover new products, services and activations each month in a boutique setting.
A few stand-out labels that will be featured include Petra and Quote Me. Below, we have highlighted a few other amazing brands to get familiar with. Make sure to check back as we continue to update. Petra
This Colombian brand features a wide variety of beautifully designed white blouses, dresses and more.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Celebrate with Latinx-owned beauty and fashion brands
Posted/updated on:
September 20, 2019 at
6:20 am
Jun/iStock(NEW YORK) -- It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and an amazing way to celebrate is by supporting Latinx-owned brands.
From amazing body products to stylish fashion lines, there are a variety of brands that embrace Hispanic culture in a beautiful way.
One specific platform, Stitch Lab, is constantly connecting and showcasing emerging Latinx designers worldwide.
During September and October, this talent incubator has partnered with Macy's to bring these designer lines to select stores.
These brands will be part of The Market @ Macy’s, a full-service marketplace that offers shoppers the chance to discover new products, services and activations each month in a boutique setting.
A few stand-out labels that will be featured include Petra and Quote Me. Below, we have highlighted a few other amazing brands to get familiar with. Make sure to check back as we continue to update. Petra
This Colombian brand features a wide variety of beautifully designed white blouses, dresses and more.