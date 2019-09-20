Today is Friday September 20, 2019
Barges Break Loose in High Water, Strike Bridge

Posted/updated on: September 20, 2019 at 7:18 am
HOUSTON (AP) — A major bridge over the San Jacinto River in Texas is shut down after several barges broke loose during strong currents caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Imelda. The U.S. Coast Guard says witnesses reported early Friday that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at a shipyard. The Coast Guard says at least two of the barges struck the Interstate 10 bridge over the San Jacinto River at Channelview, about 15 miles east of Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says there is possible structural damage to the bridge, and that it won’t reopen until inspections occur.

