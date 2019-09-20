Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The tantalizing teaser for the third season of The Crown shows Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, approving an official photo of herself — and apparently, she’s not pleased at how much she’s changed since her previous one.

As Colman refers to herself as an “old bat,” an underling tries to make her feel better by calling her “a settled sovereign.”

“A great many changes,” she sniffs, scanning the “before and after” photos. “Nothing one can do about it — one just has to get on with it.”

Season three sees the Queen’s kingdom rapidly changing as well: from the Cold War through the Space Age, and into the challenges of the ’60s and ’70s.

As Colman replaces Claire Foy as Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter now plays Princess Margaret, replacing Vanessa Kirby in the role.

This season also stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Phillip, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne; Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles; Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon; Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

Emma Corrin has been cast as Princess Diana, but she won’t be introduced until season four.

The Crown Season 3 launches globally on Sunday, November 17 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.